Mr. 2,000: Carlos Santana reaches milestone 2,000 games played

OAKLAND, Calif. — Near the end of the first game of the Twins’ doubleheader against the Athletics last Sunday, Carlos Santana approached manager Rocco Baldelli by the bat rack, attempting to talk his way into the lineup for the second game.

Evidently it worked: The 38-year-old played both games of the doubleheader.

That passion and desire are partly why the veteran reached a career milestone Friday when he took the field for his 2,000th major league game, becoming just the 251st player to do so.

“I say thanks to God for giving me another opportunity to stay here. I’m very proud,” Santana said. “ … I think I’ve worked hard for that and this moment. Today is a special day for me.”

The first baseman is just the second active player to reach 2,000 games behind Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who appeared in his 2,069th game on Friday.

Reaching the number likely would have been hard for Santana to believe when he debuted on June 11, 2010, for Cleveland. But for those around him, it’s not so difficult to understand how he got here.

“Guys like him who are able to play 2,000 games, they dedicate everything in their lives towards being able to fulfill that commitment to play baseball,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “ … Your life for 365 days a year revolves around putting yourself in the ideal position to play this game at the highest level and play it every day. … What he puts in his body, the routines, the workout routines, the nutrition — he hires people to work on him every day. Every day. This is like clockwork every single day for the entire season and offseason.”

Santana’s durability has been a strength of his since he debuted. He has largely avoided the injured list and often has been among the league leaders in games played. He played in all 60 games of the 2020 season. In 2018, he appeared in 161 of 162. In three other years, he played in 158 games. He’s topped 150 games in nine separate seasons.

This year, even in his late-30s, he’s played in 70 of the Twins’ first 76 games, behind just Willi Castro, who has appeared in every game.

Getting to 2,000 games requires durability and good health. But it also requires sustained productivity. Santana entered the day tied for the team lead with 12 home runs, hitting .247 with a 119 OPS+, a mark that is 19% better than the league-average hitter.

“That’s an incredible accomplishment. It’s really hard to get to that in today’s game,” shortstop Carlos Correa said. “I’ve never seen anybody look that good at 38. Ever since I’ve been playing, all the guys you see at 38, they can’t run like he runs. They can’t play defense like he does. He’s hitting the cover off the ball. He’s an impressive human being.”

The Twins planned to present Santana with a gift of two bottles of Johnnie Walker Blue Label after the game — one for display and one for him to enjoy.

“I’m a guy who’s very positive and I love the game,” Santana said. “I love the game. I enjoy my teammates, enjoy the fans, my family. They support me, too. I love everything. That’s why I’m here.”

Twins recall Funderburk

The Twins recalled southpaw Kody Funderburk on Friday and designated Jay Jackson for assignment for the second time this season following a performance in which he gave up three runs (and two home runs) in the ninth inning against the Rays on Thursday.

Jackson had returned to the Twins on June 12 after being designated and spending a few weeks with the Triple-A Saints.

Funderburk entered Friday with a 5.18 earned-run average across 24 1/3 innings.

Briefly

Bailey Ober will take the ball when the Twins take on the Athletics in the second game of the series on Saturday. … Max Kepler was not in the starting lineup on Friday after leaving the game early on Thursday. He is day-to-day with neck stiffness.

