Mr. 2,000! Andover's big assist guy Gomez Cabo focused on run for title

May 30—Marco Gomez Cabo knows that one day, likely very soon, his name will be emblazoned on a banner than hangs in Andover High's Dunn Gym.

Gomez Cabo, after all, recently reached 2,000 career assists in his prolific four-year varsity volleyball career, the second player in Andover High history to reach that mark. So it's now long overdue that his name joins two other Golden Warriors on the school's 1,000 assist banner.

But that's not what he's dreamed of for the last four years, when he looks up during a practice or game.

Gomez Cabo wants to hang a championship banner.

"Yes! Winning a state title is, I believe, every player's dream," he said. "I'm no exception. Winning a state title would truly make this last season extra special. In order for us to get to that point, we just need to get everything to click and find consistency. This season's been super exciting, with all the success we've had. It's been the best season in the time I've been here, and the energy within the team has never been higher."

From his setter position, Gomez Cabo has been a driving force behind the Golden Warriors team that entered the week at 15-7, ranked No. 16 in the latest MIAA Power Rankings.

He leads the Golden Warriors in assists (475) and aces (40) and is third on the team in blocks (27), kills (84) and hitting percentage (.200).

"The thing about Marco is that he's our best hitter, best blocker, best passer and best server," said coach E.J. Perry. "I wish I could clone him. While myself and (assistant coach Dan) Young will feel great to have Marco's name among the volleyball greats in the rafters of Dunn Gym for the 2,000 assists, it's the furthest thing from Marco's mind. He's focused on trying to make a championship run."

Gomez Cabo reached 2,000 career assists during last Monday's senior night win over North Andover. Heading into Thursday with 2,045 career assists, and a few tournament wins could allow him to challenge Andover's High all-time record of 2,138 career assists, owned by Jeff Hunt (class of 2017).

"Getting to 2,000 career assists is absolutely incredible," said Gomez Cabo, who is a member of the National Honor Society. "I mean, if you had told me my freshman year that I would have 2,000 assists at the end of my career, I would've thought you were crazy. I think it's really the cherry on top for my individual career here at Andover High.

"I don't think 2,000 was really a goal until this season, when I realized that it could realistically be achieved. I always had the mindset of just trying to get as many as possible while still helping my team win. But never had I thought 2,000 to be a reality until this year. Getting the school record would be amazing, and I think it's possible if we can make a deep run into the tournament. For now I'm just focused on winning, but if I achieve the all-time record, I would be elated."

While he has moved positions when Perry and the coaching staff have asked, Gomez Cabo is most comfortable in his setter role.

"I think my greatest strengths as a volleyball player are my setting, obviously, my serving, my blocking and my mental toughness in stretches where we may be playing down," he said. "I have an ability to stay positive and lift others with my overall communication on and off the court.

"It really just takes perseverance and hard work. I've been playing volleyball since sixth grade, so I've been playing longer than all of my teammates and that really plays to my advantage. Having played so many different positions throughout my high school career, I've had time to refine all my skills, from my hitting and blocking as a middle my freshman year, to my passing, setting, and serving when I became a setter."

He'll next enroll at the elite Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, N.Y., where he will not play varsity volleyball. So he wants to make the most of his last ride on the court.

"I am truly considering this as my last ride in a high-intensity league," he said. "It's very bittersweet. I'm super grateful that I got to play with this program and I'm really fortunate that this last year has also been our best year in terms of team success. However, it's also very sad because I'll never be able to represent Andover and volleyball as a sport the same way I've been able to throughout my time here. I'm really excited for the future, but the Andover High School volleyball program will always hold a special place in my heart."

