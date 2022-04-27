Moynihan Scholar-Athlete: Andover's Chanthaboun is nearly perfect

Apr. 27—To hear Andover High boys volleyball coach E.J. Perry talk, his star player Owen Chanthaboun is nearly perfect.

Perry said, "In an era of spoiled players, sensitive athletes and disruptive parents, it is refreshing to go to volleyball practice where Owen is smart, coachable and the supreme leader."

If you look at his academics, Owen, our Moynihan Lumber Male Scholar-Athlete of the Month, is again nearly perfect.

He scored a 790 on his math SATs, just shy of a perfect 800. All three times he took it he scored the same 790. His overall score was a 1,500 with a 710 verbal. He's been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Chanthaboun actually did a bit better on the ACT, where his 35 score converts to a 1,560 to 1,590 on the SATs.

The academic prowess is in the genes. Mom and dad, Kathy and Sye Chanthaboun, were high school sweethearts at Lowell High and both graduated from MIT.

Sye played on the boys volleyball team at Lowell.

Owen is leaning toward pre-med and is deciding between Boston College and Boston University.

Last summer he did an internship shadowing Dr. Akhil Sastry, an orthopedic surgeon in Portsmouth, N.H., who grew up with Owen's father.

UNUSUAL PATH

It's not unusual for a boys volleyball player to pick up the game late, maybe freshman year in high school. Often basketball players pick up the game quickly as in both sports height and leaping ability are major assets.

But Chanthaboun isn't that tall at 6-1. He isn't a basketball player and his first season on the team was as a junior. Yet Perry calls him his best player and an Eastern Mass. All-Scholastic candidate.

The former lacrosse player decided to try volleyball after the cancelled 2020 covid spring season.

He went to two camps to prepare for his junior season and he earned a starting berth for the Golden Warriors. Not only that, he was named a Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star.

"Any transition to a new sport isn't easy," said Owen, who once solved a Rubik's Cube in 45 seconds. "But I've always been pretty athletic."

To wit, he can do a backflip, he scored three goals for the varsity soccer team in the fall and he says when the legs are feeling right he can dunk a basketball.

Perry attributes much of the early success to "his passion and desire for the game."

The senior co-captain is putting up big numbers for 5-3 Andover. He's averaging 14.1 kills, 9.8 service points and 2.3 blocks.

FAMILY ALL IN

Chanthaboun has been a terrific player and a terrific leader but Perry said it goes far beyond that.

The coach said, "He wanted to become better so he joined an AAU program, bringing three teammates with him. Then he began to run the year-round program at the Cormier Youth Center, attracting many new candidates."

Andover's numbers are way up (30 players including 7 freshmen) and Perry attributes much of it to the pied piper Chanthaboun.

"The young players love his leadership style," said Perry.

That would include an emotional speech when Andover trailed Algonquin Regional 2-0. The outside hitter scored the winning kill as Andover stormed back for the 3-2 win including 16-14 in Game 5.

That leadership runs in the family.

Kathy Chanthaboun is running the squad's boosters program.

Perry concluded with: "Thank you Owen and family."

