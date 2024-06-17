Moyes shares suggestion that Ten Hag may take heed of by urging int’l boss to play United star in new position

David Moyes has proposed some innovative suggestions to Steve Clarke after Scotland’s woeful Euros start.

The side fell to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Germany during Friday’s tournament opener, with their only goal of the game coming courtesy of Antonio Rudiger accidentally heading the ball into his own net in the later stages of the clash.

Scotland were down to 10-men in the second half after Ryan Porteous saw red on the stroke of the interval. However, you couldn’t really put a case forward for the scoreline being less humiliating should he have stayed on the pitch.

They’ve been granted five days to recover from the heavy defeat before attempting to put things right against Switzerland on Wednesday. Scott McTominay – one of Manchester United’s eight representatives in Germany – started the game and will presumably be deployed from the off this week, too.

Given his scintillating goalscoring form for club and country over the past year, Moyes has put forth the prospect of McTominay operating from a more advanced role.

Last season, the midfielder netted 10 times for United in all competitions while also playing a direct role in Scotland’s Euros qualification campaign, scoring six times to ensure they booked their place in the tournament.

Moyes urges Steve Clarke to implement tactical change

After analysing his nation’s dire showing in Munich, Moyes told talkSPORT (cited by the Daily Record): “Before the tournament, we were short. We had Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams [out injured].

“Probably our best goalscoring player recently has been Scott McTominay, who has scored a few goals. I always thought there was a chance Scott McTominay could play as a false nine.

“We just don’t have, maybe, the level of centre forwards which some of the other nations have got. You can’t go and sign players when you’re an international manager – you have to play with what you’ve got. Scotland have got to get a win, or a result, with the players they have got.”

Should the tactical change happen and proceed to pay off, it’d certainly be something that Erik ten Hag would take note of.

