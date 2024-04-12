Moyes on injuries, Fulham and 'fighting for European spot'
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Fulham.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
Forward Jarrod Bowen is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips are also doubts.
He said defender Konstantinos Mavropanos "felt something" against Bayer Leverkusen, but the team only arrived back from Germany earlier on Friday so he is unsure yet whether "it is bad or not".
Reflecting on Thursday's Europa League defeat by Leverkusen: "I was pleased with what we did, but disappointed with what happened at the end." He added the Hammers "will have to do better" if they are to turn around the two-goal deficit in the home leg.
On opponents Fulham: "They might be a bit disappointed by their league position, but Marco [Silva] has done a really good job and Fulham have got a lot of good players."
He said after the Europa League disappointment, West Ham "have the opportunity to put it right" at home in front of their supporters.
A win against Fulham could potentially put Moyes' side as high as sixth in the table, depending on other results. "It says a lot that we're at this stage of the season and we're still fighting for a European spot," he said. "The players have done really well. We need to show we can go again when it matters."