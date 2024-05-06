'Moyes has given fans so many unexpected and priceless memories'

[BBC]

Even though the club still has not announced it, it is expected that David Moyes will leave West Ham this summer.

It is unfortunate his tenure is ending under a cloud of toxicity, though, because what he has achieved since replacing Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019 will go down as heroic in years to come.

We all know the story - how Moyes returned for his second spell with the club just outside the bottom three on goal difference and within four years has West Ham as regular top-six contenders, seasoned European contenders and - unbelievably - European champions (of some sort).

It is such an outstanding change in fortune for West Ham that it is little wonder fans are now feeling restless and frustrated at the way in which this season is ending, and the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday may have pushed even the most loyal Moyes fans over the edge.

The fact is that fans are upset and frustrated, not only because of the style of play or the failure to build a big enough squad to compete on all fronts, but also because this season started with so much promise and is ending with barely any fight left from the manager and players.

We spent two weeks at the top of the Premier League in August and September and ended 2023 with wins over Arsenal and Manchester United to sit comfortably in sixth place going into the second half of the campaign. So, to build on that with just three league wins post-Christmas and end up with a likely ninth-placed finish is bitterly disappointing.

But fans must acknowledge what has come before and give Moyes the perfect send-off in his last home game against Luton on Saturday. The fact we are all upset with a ninth-placed finish is testament to the job he has done. He has raised the bar and he has raised our expectations, but he will leave with the highest win percentage of any manager in the club's entire history - currently 45% - and has given us fans so many unexpected and priceless memories in the process.

He deserves respect and appreciation for that, even if it is clear he should not continue as manager.

James Jones can be found at We Are West Ham