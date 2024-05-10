Moyes on his departure, the team bouncing back and life after West Ham

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his final home game as West Ham boss against Luton Town on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Moyes said he is "comfortable with his departure" and thinks it is the right decision for both parties. He added: "I believe it has been a really good four and a half years."

Asked whether it will be an emotional farewell, Moyes said he is "not necessarily that type of person" and bouncing back from their 5-0 defeat by Chelsea is most important for him.

On his final home game in charge: "I'd hoped we'd be pushing for Europe in this game. We've just dropped out of it but we are still pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League. To finish in the top 10 would be excellent for us and it's really important we win the game."

Moyes said he is "not quite sure yet" whether he wants to give up management but does have more he wants to achieve in football: "I hope now I can give a lot back to younger managers. I'm keen on coach education. I'm involved with the League Managers' Association so there's a lot of things hopefully later in life I can choose to do."

He is looking forward to working as a pundit at the men's Euros this summer but "the first and most important thing" is to have a break. He added: "I want to keep really involved in football. I really love football."

