Moyes on Bowen injury, Paqueta and Leverkusen test

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham United's trip to face Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes confirmed Jarrod Bowen, Kalvin Phillips and Edson Alvarez will all miss the match through injury.

On Bowen's absence, he added: "He's twisted his knee and there's some sort of damage. We can't give any dates of when he might be back, unfortunately. He's an England international and we know how important he is to our team, so he'll be a miss for sure."

Moyes is hopeful the team can "rise to the challenge and perform well" against Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen and added: "Both teams have 11 players, so it's an even game at the start. We know Leverkusen are a very good team, but we believe in our abilities."

On how the team perform under pressure: "We'll need leadership, composure and tactical understanding in this tie, against a team who are unbeaten in 41, so we need to try and handle that."

He said Lucas Paqueta is "hugely important" for the team adding he also "makes you pull your hair out sometimes, but when he's at his best he's brilliant".

On Mohammed Kudus' impact: "He's a young boy who's new to the Premier League, but he's done really well. Because of the experience he's had in different countries I think he's had a better coverage than some other players, and that's helped him do so well."