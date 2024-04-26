Moyes on Bowen, his contract and being 'in with a shout' of Europe

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, 12:30 BST.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

Jarrod Bowen is back in training so there is "a good chance he will be available", but will continue to be monitored ahead of the match. There are "a couple of issues" at centre-back with Nayef Aguerd unavailable and Konstantinos Mavropanos needing to be monitored.

Moyes wants the Hammers to bounce back after "letting an awful lot of the supporters down" in the 5-2 defeat to Crystal Palace: "We want a reaction from the players. We want them to show what it means to play for West Ham, a bit of pride, and hopefully we can show that."

In his long managerial tenure, Moyes has come to the conclusion that there is not a "magic formula" to getting back on track with results because "players can be different", but he believes "a good dose of hard work, commitment, determination is probably a good place to start".

On keeping their bid for European football alive against the Reds: "We're eighth in the Premier League at the moment with four games to go. It’s an incredible position we have been in, for nearly all the season. From our point of view, we are in there, we are still in with a shout and we will keep trying to make Europe."

Moyes highlighted that both teams have played "a lot of games" this season, "probably 12 or 13 games more than anyone who wasn't in Europe", but he recognises that Liverpool "have gotten used to it over, many, many years".

On whether the decision on his managerial contract is still in his hands, Moyes said: "The most important thing is things would need to be right between me and the club. If we get that right, we will see what happens, but it will be at the end of the season."