Moxey in talks over new Gulls deal as Threlkeld joins

Dean Moxey's professional career spans more than 21 years [Rex Features]

Torquay United are in talks with veteran Dean Moxey over a new contract.

The 38-year-old has been at the Gulls since the summer of 2020 after he left Exeter City and has played well over 100 times for the club.

The former Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace defender has played in the top six tiers of English football.

Torquay are also in talks with Brad Ash and Ollie Tomlinson over new deals.

The club signed Jay Foulston on Monday and have agreed new terms with Finley Craske.

But the vast majority of the squad that finished the season in 18th place in National League South are leaving the club.

Among the 14 players going are striker Aaron Jarvis and midfielders Asa Hall and Tom Lapslie.

The club have finally be able to unveil their retained list after being taken over by new owners in May.

Oscar Threlkeld has experience of playing in League One, League Two, the National League and the Belgian top flight [Rex Features]

Meanwhile the Gulls have announced that they have signed former Plymouth Argyle, Salford City and Bradford City defender Oscar Threlkeld.

The 29-year-old was a free agent having been released by Morecambe last month and has agreed a one-year deal.

He made three appearances for the Shrimps in all competitions last season and is the second new addition since Paul Wotton took over as Argyle boss.

Wotton was a coach at Plymouth Argyle when Threlkeld was a player at Home Park.

The defender spent a total of three seasons at the Pilgrims, playing 96 times before leaving in the summer of 2018 to join Belgian side Beveren - he returned to the club on loan six months later and played a further 12 times.

