Mower County hog farmers hope horrors of 2020 are behind them

Aug. 6—ADAMS — For the Thome brothers, 2020 was a rough year.

Matt, Pat and Pete, along with their dad, Gary Thome, operate a hog farm south of Adams near the Iowa border. And while many hog farmers found themselves euthanizing animals when the capacity at meatpacking plants was reduced because of the spread of COVID-19 inside the facilities, the Thomes got lucky.

"We did not have to euthanize any animals," said Matt, the oldest of the three.

Today, their farm has returned to near its pre-COVID capacity — they closed one farm site, which represented about 5% of their business, and they have no plans to reopen that site anytime soon — after being down roughly 7% to 10% of their overall production.

While a drop in production at that rate meant they survived better than many hog producers, the experience of 2020 was frightening nonetheless.

"When the phone would ring, it was so scary, because you didn't know if it was one of your packers or some business you worked with was affected by COVID, and how that was going to affect the farm," said Pete, the youngest of the three.

Ripple effects

That was one of the key lessons — something the Thomes have always known, but never seen to this degree — from 2020 and the pandemic: When one part of the food production chain breaks down, it impacts all the other links.

When packing plants were shutting down or running at diminished capacity as the pandemic began in February and March 2020, hog producers found themselves in a bind. Hogs are grown over the course of about 11 months from farrowing to market, and that growth cycle is hard to change.

So when plants closed down, a bunch of market-ready pigs had nowhere to go, and most kept growing until they got too big for commercial processors. At the worst of that in March and April 2020, hog farmers were forced to start euthanizing sows and reducing their farrowing programs so they would stop producing too many young pigs to be raised and fed.

For the Thomes, that meant reducing their number of sows, cutting back on farrowing and, in an attempt to extend the market time for grown hogs, reducing their feed input so they would grow more slowly.

All of this, Matt said, amounted to a balancing act designed to cut back on production without killing animals needlessly.

"As soon as we saw this coming at us, we put the brakes on as much as we could, breeding less sows, culling out the bottom sows," he said. "But you've got to keep in mind, COVID hit in February, and those sows were bred in November."

In other words, you can't just shut off the spigot, he said.

Bigger picture

Today, packing plants, in general, are doing much better than they were a year ago, said David Preisler, CEO of Minnesota Pork. And while it's rare to find a packing plant that is fully staffed, that has more to do with the greater labor issues facing the country than COVID-19's direct impact on how plants function.

"Right now, they can take all the pigs that are available," he said. "We're not backing pigs up like we were a little more than a year ago."

Furthermore, Minnesota has weathered the livestock industry better than most states. Preisler said North Carolina saw massive hog facility closures, but Minnesota's hog farmers, for the most part, have survived.

Shortage upon shortage

While packing plants are still running short on staff, the brothers said they are thankful for their own full-time employees who work hard on their farm. But they still see labor shortages affecting their business.

"That's part of this whole COVID thing — good help is hard to find," Matt said.

Every day, when animals needed to be fed and cared for, crops needed tending, and business needed to go on, the brothers, their dad and their employees kept showing up and working hard, Pete said.

"The whole time COVID happened, we didn't get to hit snooze and not get out of the bed in the morning," he said. "Animals had to get fed. We found out what the essential worker was."

The family — and those with whom they do business — focused on COVID safety. Matt said the family practiced social distancing from anyone who was not a member of the family, kept wives and kids home, and instituted COVID-19 protocols to ensure the farm would not need to shut down over a positive coronavirus test.

"We knew the importance of the operation and to keep it going," Pete added.

Good practices pay

In a way, the Thomes were lucky when the pandemic hit. They were already selling hogs to three different packing facilities: Tyson Foods in Waterloo, Iowa; JBS in Marshalltown, Iowa; and Hormel in Austin.

While all three plants shut down at one point, Pat and Matt explained, they didn't shut down at the same time, and never for more than a couple weeks. That meant if one plant shut down, the Thomes would divert those hogs to one of the other two packers.

Still, even when the packing plants reopened — all were up and running with their own COVID protocols by June 2020 — they were not at 100% when they started taking hogs again.

Not everyone lucky

While the Thomes didn't have to euthanize hogs, not every producer was so lucky last year.

The USDA is offering help to farmers who needed to kill some of their herds or flocks. Its Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program, which started taking applications July 20, is designed to help small and mid-sized hog producers recoup some of their losses, Preisler said. The program is designed for farmers who produce about 30,000 hogs a year or fewer, he said, and works on a sliding scale so the more hogs you produce, the less help the program will be.

"It'll cover 80% of the value, and 80% is better than nothing," he said.

And while Preisler said hog prices are up, Matt Thome said that's mainly because producers have fewer hogs to sell, so the better price isn't improving the bottom line like people might expect.

"We're still licking our wounds from the economic impact that last year had," Matt said. "With normal profits, it's a three- to five-year healing process."

But the brothers love what they do, and are grateful their parents built up the business in the 1980s and '90s so they'd have a place to return to and earn a living.

"I don't have to be the biggest, I just want to be the best," Pete said. "I want to raise good, safe, wholesome pork for consumers, and raise good crops. Just be good at it."