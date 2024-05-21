Mowbray steps down as Birmingham City boss

Tony Mowbray has resigned as manager of relegated Championship club Birmingham City.

Mowbray, who had been on sick leave since February, has informed the club of his decision to stand down with immediate effect.

Blues co-owner Tom Wagner said: “We are disappointed that Tony will not be coming back to lead the team forward but respect his decision to put his health and his family first."

Mowbray, who succeeded Wayne Rooney in early January, won four of his eight games in charge before temporarily stepping down in February.

He then took a full medical leave of absence in March, at which point his assistant Mark Venus also stepped down, allowing former Blues boss Gary Rowett to return.

But Birmingham failed to stay up and Mowbray now wants to "focus on making a full recovery from his surgery and spending time with his family".

