Moving Zach LaVine reportedly the focal point of Chicago Bulls’ offseason

Fans of the Chicago Bulls have been calling for the team’s front office to make some substantial changes to the organization after three straight offseasons and trade deadlines without making major moves. And the Bulls’ execs have finally made some changes to the team, but not likely of the sort fans have been clamoring for.

Chicago’s front office has reportedly made the decision to make some changes to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s bench of assistant coaches, with Mo Cheeks and Chris Fleming reportedly out. But it is change in an organization that desperately needs it — perhaps it will soon be followed by more substantive moves?

Recent rumbles from NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson suggest that moving on from Zach LaVine this coming offseason is a priority.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, recently dialed in on what this news could mean for Chicago. Check it out above!

