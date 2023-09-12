Moving Up: UWF football improves to No. 4 in latest AFCA Division II poll

The University of West Florida football team is still climbing.

After another dominant performance at McKendree University this past Saturday with a 35-3 victory, the Argos are now ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll. It’s a two-spot jump from last week’s poll.

UWF received a total of 631 points, just being No. 3 Pittsburg State’s 689 points.

The only other Gulf South Conference team slotted in the Top 25 is Delta State, which improved two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 (522 points). Delta State is coming off a 42-18 win at Chowan. West Georgia, which was ranked No. 20 last week, fell out of the rankings after a 20-17 loss at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Rounding out the top five teams in the poll are defending national champions Ferris State (745 points), which received 27 first-place votes; Colorado School of Mines (719 votes), which received two first-place votes; Pittsburg State (689 points); and Ouachita Baptist (572 points).

University of West Florida wide receiver Caden Leggett (1) is celebrated after a touchdown during the Argos' 35-3 win over McKendree University on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Leemon Field in Lebanon, Illinois.

UWF will look to keep things rolling on Saturday after another dominant performance in Week 2 at McKendree in Lebanon, Illinois.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett kept up a strong start to his season with 329 yards passing and four touchdowns. He went 21-for-28 in the game. He’s now up to 559 yards passing in just two games.

John Jiles, who recorded 102 yards receiving, scored twice on three receptions. Caden Leggett (93 yards) and Jakobe Quillen (34 yards) both scored a touchdown as well. On the ground, Jamontez Woods scored once on five carries for 20 yards. C.J. Wilson led the Argos with 60 yards.

However, on Saturday, it was the defense that made a name for itself. UWF recorded seven sacks, led by John McMullen’s trio for a total loss of 23 yards. Aidan Swett had two sacks in the contest. Gael Laurent was the team’s top tackler with five solo tackles in the game. Donovan Barnes also recorded an interception.

The Argos are on the road again this weekend with a 5 p.m. (CST) contest on Saturday at Division I Florida A&M. The Rattlers (1-1) are coming off a 38-24 loss to the University of South Florida. Saturday’s game will be FAMU’s home-opener from Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

