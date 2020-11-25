How moving Steelers vs Ravens to Sunday can help Pittsburgh

There is a lot of negativity going around right now about this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens being moved to Sunday. But let me offer you a little glass half full point of view.

Moving the game to Sunday gives the Ravens no competitive advantage to Baltimore. The players who have tested positive and those who are quarantined due to close contact won’t be eligible to play. This isn’t a Tennessee Titans scenario where weeks pass and all those players get healthy again.

Also, moving it to Sunday just eliminates the Steelers being forced to play on short rest. This can never be a bad thing. This game is huge in the AFC playoff picture. Getting a few extra days for guys like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Joe Haden to get healthy before a huge showdown.

The biggest downside is the team was really looking forward to the extra rest after this week’s game since their initial bye week was abridged due to a similar situation.

List