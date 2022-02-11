Moving on, first-place UConn face second-place DePaul in Big East showdown

Feb. 11—HARTFORD — UConn coach Geno Auriemma referred to it as a rollercoaster. Sunday it was at its apex after a triumphant win over Tennessee in a top 10 matchup, Wednesday, well, maybe a couple spinning loops upside down as the Huskies failed to negotiate a game against Villanova.

"Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, our team was really having fun and being upbeat and showed up (Wednesday) like it's all going to be fun and games," Auriemma said. "So maybe it's a reminder that you don't get to pick and choose."

The games only get tougher.

The page gets turned on Wednesday's 72-69 loss to Villanova — No. 8 UConn trailed by as many as 19 without senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa and freshman Caroline Ducharme due to illness and injury — as the first-place Huskies (15-5, 9-1) get ready for a Big East showdown with second-place DePaul (19-6, 11-3) on Friday at Gampel Pavilion (7 p.m., SNY).

UConn edged DePaul 80-78 on Jan. 26 in Chicago on a game-winning drive to the basket by Ducharme with 1.6 seconds remaining, just as guards Azzi Fudd (right foot injury) and Christyn Williams (COVID-19) rejoined the team, seemingly making it whole again. Since then, Dorka Juhasz has missed time, along with Ducharme and Nelson-Ododa, precipitating a another episode of the whole up and down thing.

On Wednesday, UConn missed its best defender, best rebounder and best facilitator in the 6-foot-5 Nelson-Ododa, with the Huskies being outrebounded 37-21, and it missed the wily, confident Ducharme.

Fudd scored a career-high 29 points and Williams had 24. A furious rally by UConn still left the team short.

Williams came to the interview room and said there was no excuse for the lackluster performance, not even adversity.

"We're going to watch film and try to learn as much as possible from this game," Williams said. "As a senior, I have to make sure that my team is ready though. This game's on me. I apologized to my teammates and it won't happen again moving forward."

"I don't like the idea that one person is responsible for it," Auriemma said in regard to Williams' apology. "I don't think that's ever the case. I think some people want to take it upon themselves to make sure that the team is ready to play and that's from the coaches on down."

Auriemma also discussed moving forward. He pointed out it would be easier with consistency.

"We have DePaul Friday night and that's not going to be easy at all. Then we have Marquette on Sunday and that's not going to be easy," Auriemma said. "You need some consistency there, you know? You need some assurances that the people you're counting on show up every night and then you can feel confident that, 'Yeah, we got a game Friday after a game Wednesday but we're going to be fine.'"

But Auriemma added that given the circumstances with UConn's list of notable absences, including the loss of 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers, who's been out since Dec. 5, it doesn't exactly surprise him when something else goes wrong.

"I don't think there's been one game since the beginning of the season we've had our whole team and then the way things started playing out," he said. "I'm not surprised by anything that happens, good or bad. If something good happens I'm like, 'Yeah, OK.' If something bad happens, I'm like, 'Yeah, OK.' Tomorrow will be different.

"This one's over. You're not going to be able to get this one back, but get ready for the next one."

The loss to Villanova, UConn's first conference loss since 2013, brings DePaul closer in the standings, just two games behind in the loss column. The Blue Demons are led by 6-foot-1 freshman powerhouse Aneesah Morrow with 20.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, one of the Big East's player of the year candidates.

Morrow had 30 points and 14 rebounds in the last game against UConn, while Ducharme had 19 for the Huskies, Williams 17, Fudd 15 and Juhasz 12 rebounds.

DePaul leads the nation in scoring with 90.2 points per game.

v.fulkerson@theday.com