Who’s moving up (and down) the Kansas City Chiefs’ depth chart? A SportsBeat KC podcast

Approaching the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener, set for Saturday in Chicago against the Bears, the team this week released its first depth chart. It reads mostly as expected, but there are a couple of surprises, too.

We talk about it all, the expected and unexpected, on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell and columnist Sam McDowell.

Also, Rashad Fenton returned to practice this week, bolstering the Chiefs’ cornerback position, and we find out which players defensive backs coach Dave Merritt called the “Fab Five.”

