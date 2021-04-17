  • Oops!
'A movie waiting to happen': Braves infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. makes first MLB appearance since 2008

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Drafted in the fifth round of the 2004 MLB Draft, infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. made his last MLB appearance on September 23, 2008 for the San Diego Padres. He played in 19 games that year and never made it back to the mas until today.

Called up by the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Kazmar Jr. entered the Braves' game against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning as a pinch hitter, grounding out into a double play.

With his appearance, the 12-year, 206-day gap between his Major League appearances is since Minnie Miñoso in 1976, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and the Elias Sports Bureau.

What separates Kazmar Jr. from Miñoso is that Kazmar Jr. has been playing every year since the last time he saw MLB action. The 36-year-old infielder has been in the farm systems of the Padres, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Braves since 2009.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, who was Kazmar Jr.'s manager for Atlanta's Class AAA Gwinnett Braves from 2014-2016, said calling up the infielder was one of the greatest moments in his managerial career.

"I thought about this is whenever I got this job, I said one of the greatest things that could happen to me was have Kaz up here," Snitker told reporters before Saturday's game. "It's a book or a movie waiting to happen."

In spring training this year, Sean Kazmar Jr. hit&#xa0;.409 with a&#xa0;.552 OBP and .864 slugging percentage&#xa0;with three home runs and nine RBIs.
Snitker compared the "MVP of spring training for the third year in a row" to Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis in terms of stability, consistency and professionalism.

"This guy's a baseball rat. I mean, it's just every year when I had even AAA, there'd be about two or three days in July I'd have to sit him down because I was wearing him out. It was one of those, 'Kaz you didn't sign up here to play all this,' but he ends up being one of the most reliable, consistent, better players on your team every year.

Kazmar Jr. only saw MLB action in 2008 with the Padres. In 19 games, he hit .205 (8-for-39) with two RBIs, five walks and 14 strikeouts.

In 16 minor league seasons, he .259 with a .313 OBP, 98 home runs and 682 RBIs. In the past seven seasons with Gwinnett, he hit .268 with a .311 on-base percentage, 37 home runs and 270 RBIs in 667 games. In 2019, he pitched in 3 games, went 1-0 with one strikeout and retired all nine batters faced.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Braves' Sean Kazmar Jr. plays in first MLB game since 2008

