New movie takes a swipe at the Dolphins

Usually, pop-culture jokes about bad football teams usually are reserved only for truly bad football teams. The Dolphins are not a bad football team, and yet they’re the butt of a joke in a new movie.

As explained by Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel (via Sports Business Daily), The Tomorrow War includes multiple cracks at the recent fortunes fo the Fins.

“So, do the Miami Dolphins ever win the Super Bowl?” Chris Pratt’s character asks at one point in the time-travel film.

Later, after Pratt’s character returns from the future, the character played by J.K. Simmons asks, “So how was the future? The Miami Dolphins still suck?”

As Kelly notes, other teams would much better fit the joke. Teams like the Lions or the Browns or the Jets. Indeed, the Dolphins are becoming competitive, and they still have more Super Bowl trophies in the case than the Bills, Jets, Browns, Bengals, Titans, Jaguars, Texans, Chargers, Eagles, Vikings, Bears, Lions, Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Seahawks, Rams, or Cardinals.

