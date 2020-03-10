The New England Patriots reportedly are “sniffing around” potential trades that would bolster the receiver and tight end positions, possibly in an effort to persuade quarterback Tom Brady to choose to stay put. (Or, alternatively, to prepare for beefing up the offense post-#Tommy.)

Operating under the assumption they are indeed hoping to keep him, Tuesday’s PFT Live draft looked at moves the teams could make if it wants to get him to stay.

The problem, however, when it comes to trading for pass catchers is that the Patriots already have given up a second-round pick in the trade that brought Mohamed Sanu to New England during the 2019 season.

Regardless of how they do it, the Patriots badly need one or more passing-game targets (and at the very least one) that can draw double coverage down the field, stretching and stressing the defense to create favorable matchups underneath.

What moves could Patriots make to keep Tom Brady? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk