What are some moves that the Chicago Bulls ought to make this offseason, but probably won’t? We know they need to move on from star combo guard Zach LaVine and veteran big man Nikola Vucevic, but should they move on from the Lonzo Ball era as well?

And on the other end of a hypothetical trade, what big names currently being floated might make sense for Chicago to kick the tires on? Is there a potential star who would make sense on the Bulls roster more than elsewhere moving forward? And why do we STILL mistrust the front office to make the necessary moves to improve?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took some time on a recent episode to explore the range of possibilities in front of Chicago’s front office — and why they doubt it matters.

