We moved house 10 times in a decade – and ended up buying back our first home

Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus at home with their children Oskar and Poppy

The concept of the “forever home” is one that is endlessly romanticised: the holy grail, you could say, for the househunter. Yet for the American interior designers Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus, it’s a notion that had not really been on their wavelength until recently. In fact, the pair could be described as serial movers: after becoming a couple in 2012, they moved house together no less than 10 times over the next 10 years.

“Nate and I love to discover, and to travel and to move,” explains Brent. “We follow life as it unfolds, and that’s what happened those first 10 years. But definitely, there was a moment where I looked at Nate and said, ‘Are we broken? What’s wrong with us, why are we still moving around constantly?’”

In their case, what partly prompted their many moves was a need to be closer to family. When Berkus learned several years ago that his father was dying, he felt a strong need to be close to his parents and family in California. So the couple packed up and sold their much-loved apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York to move to the west coast in 2016 – although not without a certain sadness. Leaving their apartment, the first home they had bought together, was, says Brent, a wrench: “It was where we planned our wedding, where we first talked about having children together. It held so many memories.”

The couple's Los Angeles apartment - Christopher Dibble

Their daughter, Poppy, had arrived in 2015, the year before they left New York; their son, Oskar, arrived three years later. Once in California, “We spent three years bouncing from rental house to rental house, and then buying a home that we ended up never moving into, and selling it to a friend,” says Berkus. Then they did find a house that they felt could be “the one”; but, says Berkus, “The truth is the reality just wasn’t what we had imagined. And then New York called again; the energy, the convenience, the multicultural experience.”

By this point, now relocating with two young children in tow, they had started to question whether moving from home to home was as fun as it once had been. “I don’t think it was until we started a family that we realised how strangely we had been behaving,” says Berkus. “Packing up a changing table has a very different feeling than packing up some decorative vases, for instance. It definitely started to crystallise things for us.”

“Our kids love consistency,” adds Brent. “We just started to see things differently, and have the desire and the need for home.”

Nate and Jeremiah have used their repeated moves to clarify what a 'forever home' looks like for them

It was a change in outlook that prompted Brent to start working on a book, The Space that Keeps You, in which he explores what makes a house a home, and makes one want to stay in it: less a coffee-table design picture book, more an emotional deep-dive. “I became increasingly obsessed with this idea of people who move into a home and never leave,” he says. “It’s like finding a great love. That was really the impetus for the book: figuring out what the hell was wrong with me.”

In it, he talks to different people in different types of homes about what drew them there – including Oprah Winfrey, who was drawn to her Montecito home not by its interiors, but by the surrounding trees (the idea for writing the book was in fact born in Oprah’s dining room).

So it was, perhaps, a twist of fate that, while Brent was writing it, he and Berkus made the decision to return to New York – and he became fixed on the idea of buying back the Fifth Avenue apartment; AKA the one that got away.

He contacted the people who now owned the apartment, who happened to be friends of his and Nate’s, but they weren’t ready to sell. So the family moved instead to a townhouse in New York’s West Village. But although Berkus was at peace with the situation, Brent didn’t give up.

The family's West Village townhouse in New York, where they lived for two years

“I was unwavering in my dedication to get us back into that apartment,” he says. “I’d done everything I could; I had begged the owners to sell it back to us. I’ll never forget the day we got the call from our real estate agent saying that they were finally ready to sell.” Two years after their return to New York, he and Berkus were able to buy their first home back again – the only catch was that, with two growing children, it wasn’t big enough to house the whole family comfortably. “So I went door to door and begged another tenant in the building on the floor below us to sell her apartment to us,” says Brent. “She said, ‘I’ll sell it if you find someone else in the building to sell me their apartment,’ so I did. It was a real labour of love.”

The next part of the process – renovating and enlarging an apartment in 2021, during the restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic – was similarly challenging. “Carving a new staircase within a 100-year-old building in New York is so complicated to do,” says Brent. “It was hard, the renovation was hard; the whole process was hard.”

The redecorated kitchen: the couple replaced the previously black cabinetry with a creamy off-white, and the kitchen island is now draped in Calacatta marble - Kelly Marshall

Second time round, though they have held on to certain pieces of furniture and art that have stayed with them through each move, the decoration of the apartment has changed and evolved since they last lived in it eight years ago, to reflect this new chapter of their lives. The formerly black cabinetry in the kitchen is now a creamy off-white, while the kitchen island, previously covered with antique-gold panelling, is now draped in Calacatta marble. The main bedroom, which had been painted white, now has an entirely different mood thanks to a deep green panoramic forest wallpaper, and the wooden floor of the entrance hall has been switched up with black and white chequerboard tiles.

The master bedroom features deep green panoramic forest wallpaper - Kelly Marshall

Black and white chequerboard tiles in the entrance hall - Kelly Marshall

Then, of course, there are the children’s rooms on the floor below, an entirely new addition to the apartment, and the last part to be finished. “It’s interesting, because the house feels entirely different than it did when we lived here before, and that isn’t just because of the cosmetic changes,” muses Brent. “When we moved in, the children’s rooms weren’t complete; everybody was comfortable and everything was beautiful, but it didn’t feel alive yet. Then the second the children’s bedrooms were finished, and they went into their rooms; I remember Nate and I looking at each other, and at that moment, it shifted the way the whole house felt.”

It’s now two years since they moved back into the apartment, and although, given their history, they are wary of declaring that they’ll never leave, its draw for them as a family is apparent. “I had a moment the other day when I was sitting in our dining room looking at the children at the kitchen island, and I remember so vividly looking at that kitchen when it looked very different, and thinking, I wonder how it’s going to look some day when there are kids at the island,” says Brent. “I think when you can look at a home through that lens, that is when it starts to keep you.”

How to make a house a home

Don’t be swayed by trends

“This was one of the first times we’d asked ourselves, Will we like this in 15 years? Will we like it in 20 years? Will this be something that will still make us happy then?” says Brent. “Achieving a home that feels deeply personal is not really that hard to do,” says Berkus. “It’s just switching off from all the noise of trends, and what’s popular at the time. Those questions – am I granny chic? Am I a modernist? – they’re interesting in the discovery process, but in the end your home should support you and your family’s life.”

The dining room in the family's New York home - Kelly Marshall

Picture the important moments

It helps to picture the key future moments that you hope will take place in your home, and how you want those moments to feel, and then work your design around that. For Brent, who is, as Berkus puts it, “prone to ceremony and ritual”, that involved the family birthdays and other special events he could imagine being celebrated at the kitchen island. “The most important space in the house for me has always been the kitchen,” he says. “It’s the birthplace of every dream, every conversation we’ve ever had about our lives and our future, so for me that’s where it all started, from there.”

Know yourself

For Berkus, it’s important to have a sense of order in the house, so enabling that by having enough efficient storage, and managing what is inside it, was a key part of the design process for him. “Honestly, there’s a real peace that comes for me in knowing what’s behind every cupboard door and what’s in every drawer, and knowing that I’m able to access what we need and have it stowed away properly,” he says. “As much as I appreciate the effort that both of us have made to create a space that really encapsulates our family, I also really appreciate knowing what’s in every closet.”

'Beauty is not about making a room look like a page in a catalogue,' says Brent - Kelly Marshall

Ask yourself how you want to live

Forget design rules and houses that you’ve seen in magazines, and think about how you live, advises Brent. “Ask yourself, what does your morning look like? What’s something that really matters to you? And then create a space that really bolsters that moment. Beauty is not about making a room look like a page in a catalogue.”

Take everyone’s opinion into account

A sticking point in many renovations comes when the people who will be living in the house have different tastes. “Had we had our own way, separately, I’m sure the house would look very different,” says Brent, “but we have worked out a kind of joint style that works for the two of us. The truth is, you change things about who you are when you find somebody you want to live with, and the same thing should happen with your home. We have a rule that if one of us says an absolute no to something, there’s no conversation around it; that has been really efficient for us because it allows us to let go and move on.”

The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story by Jeremiah Brent is available to pre-order now, published by HarperCollins