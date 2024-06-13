How a move from tight end to tackle boosted the stock of Wisconsin recruit Nolan Davenport

MADISON – If you go back to Nolan Davenport’s sophomore highlight tape, you’ll see a much lighter version of the Wisconsin Badgers recruit lined up at tight end.

The first clip shows the Massillon, Ohio, native easily getting behind the defense and making an 18-yard grab that he turns into a 34-yard touchdown reception. He reached the end zone untouched.

From one play you could have thought Davenport was a high school version of Travis Kelce. The truth was that he was a physical blocker who would have to wait a year to really get his chance to shine thanks to a position change and a historic run by his high school team.

That switch led to him landing a spot in the Badgers' 2025 recruiting class.

Today Davenport is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle who gave Wisconsin an oral commitment Friday. He is one of 17 known commitments UW has for its 2025 class and one of four offensive linemen.

His rise has been remarkable for a player who had only a few high school snaps here and there on the offensive line until his junior season.

The decision turned out to be a win for Davenport and his team.

With Davenport at left tackle, Massillon, Paul Brown’s alma mater and the school where the Hall of Fame coach spent nine years as head coach, won its first state championship since 1970.

“It was obvious to us long term and especially college-wise tackle was going to be his best position,” Massillon coach Nate Moore said. “Going into last season we wanted to move him to tackle. It worked out for us, but it was also a good move for him long term.”

Here is what to know about one of Wisconsin's latest recruits:

Nolan Davenport is a four-star prospect

Davenport is considered a four-star prospect by On3 and a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247sports. He announced 15 Division I offers since the end of the high school season and had visits lined up to Penn State, Michigan State and Missouri lined up before he committed.

One of his early offers came from Vanderbilt before offensive line coach AJ Blazek left that program for Wisconsin in January. The two remained in touch after Blazek arrived in Madison and Davenport announced his offer from Wisconsin on April 27.

Moore believes Davenport deserves more respect for his game.

"The 247s of the world and the Rivals of the world are going to rethink how they’ve rated him after they watch his senior film," Moore said. "I want to see 280-pound Nolan Davenport out there manhandling people."

Davenport was an all-state performer in his first season at tackle

Davenport wasn’t just a starter for Massillon, he was a dominant player who earned second-team all-Ohio distinction in Division II.

According to Moore, Davenport showed the ability to handle the physical side of blocking when he played tight end. Pass protection, as is often the case for most linemen, was more of a challenge.

Davenport had to also manage carrying more weight last season though he maintained the mobility and athleticism that he was able to put to use as a tight end. Moore estimates Davenport played at 240 pounds or less as a sophomore. He was listed as 260 last season. He is tipping the scales close to 280 now.

As a senior Moore expects to see Davenport be more comfortable and effective in his frame as well as take on more of a role in leading the team.

"Nolan has always been a guy who checks a lot of boxes, does everything right, works his tail off," Moore said. "All those things have always been part of who his is. Now going into his senior year he’s starting to develop as a leader from the stand point of not only leading by example but taking the bull by the horns a little more, being a more active leader. We’ve definitely seen that out of him. I'm happy with that."

Massillon's Nolan Davenport (61) gets loose ahead of a playoff game in 2023. He is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle who gave Wisconsin an oral commitment Friday.

The Ohio to Wisconsin pipeline is strong

The Badgers have had success getting players from the Buckeye state. Next season eight players from Ohio, including defensive lineman James Thompson and offensive lineman Joe Huber, are in position to start or play a lot.

Moore believes Davenport will be a player fans will regret see leaving the state.

“He’s 280 pounds now. There’s a lot of programs people look at as the highest tiers of college football right now that missed on Nolan including the school right here in his home state,” Moore said referring to Ohio State. “I don’t think there is any doubt Nolan had five-star potential, NFL potential.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A closer look at tackle Nolan Davenport, a Wisconsin football recruit