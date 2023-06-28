What move do the Raiders need to get done before training camp?

The NFL announced today the training camp schedules for all 32 teams and we are less than one month away from when the rookies will report for the Las Vegas Raiders (July 20). That means there are only a few more weeks of summer vacation left for the players and the coaching staff.

However, the work of the front office is never finished as they continue to look for talent that can help the team win this year. So what one move must the team make before the kickoff camp in late July?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Brad Spielberger named the one move every team must make before camp. For the Raiders, that was adding a veteran cornerback. In this case, that player is none other than Marcus Peters.

Here is what the site said about the Raiders potentially adding Peters in free agency:

There are rumblings this deal could be in the works already, and that makes all the sense in the world for a young and largely unproven Raiders secondary. One of the league’s premier interception hawks at cornerback, Peters failed to record multiple picks for the first time in his career in 2022. The soon-to-be 30-year-old suffered a calf strain in December that sidelined him for the final three weeks of the regular season, making it the first season of his career outside of 2021 where he didn’t log at least 900 snaps.

The Raiders are relying on a long of young players in the secondary, so adding a veteran presence like Peters does make a lot of sense. Peters isn’t quite the same player he was a few years ago, but he could still be an upgrade for the Raiders as they need a lot of help in the secondary.

It seems like the Raiders are still interested in bringing Peters into the fold, but the price may be an issue. Expect the team (and Peters) to figure out something before they start practicing in late July.

