Move over Travis Hunter: Alabama athlete Damarion ‘Fluff’ Bothwell has an unreal stat line on both sides of the ball

Damarion ‘Fluff’ Bothwell was simply unreal this weekend, the senior athlete from Alabama producing a box score that would rival that of Jim Thorpe or Colorado standout Travis Hunter.

A commit to South Alabama, Bothwell’s final stat line in Oneonta’s (Oneonta, Alabama) 62-36 win over Etowah (Attalla, Alabama) is throwback stuff. At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, he is a physical presence on both sides of the ball and plays that way.

He certainly made his presence felt on Friday night. Check out his numbers:

265 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns

122 receiving yards on four receptions for two touchdowns

A passing touchdown

17 tackles including three tackles for a loss and a sack

With the win, Oneonta improved to 5-3 and has won three straight games.

Bothwell committed to South Alabama in September. He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and is ranked the No. 104 running back in the nation.

He held offers from programs like Austin Peay, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Navy and North Alabama among others.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports