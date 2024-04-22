Move-It Monday: 419 miles, 28 days, running to support youth mental health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local baseball coach is going the extra mile, literally, to make sure local kids and teens have the mental health resources they need to flourish.

Ed Knaggs is a baseball coach for the Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League.

To him, the league’s upcoming opening day has always been a day that symbolizes ‘hope.’ It’s that hope, both on and off the field, that’s inspiring him to embark on a journey of a lifetime.

Knaggs will be running from Wenatchee, Wash. to Corvallis starting May 1, to arrive in time for the Knight’s opening game on May 28.

419 miles, going 15 miles a day, all to raise money for Only7Seconds in Central Washington and Trillium Family Servies in Corvallis.

You can donate to support the run on the official website.

