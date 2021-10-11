Who’s on the move in the latest Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6?

It was a fascinating slate of Big 12 games that served as a measuring stick for the six teams that played on Saturday. There were just three games, leaving four teams idle for Week 6.

Oklahoma and Texas played one of the all-time classic Red River Showdowns in the 117 game history of the rivalry. TCU blew out Texas Tech under the lights in Lubbock, and Baylor dominated West Virginia in Waco.

The four teams on bye weeks made this week’s power rankings a bit more difficult, but what I landed on was a team on a bye couldn’t move up. For instance, Iowa State didn’t move past Texas this week, because they didn’t play and provide us any evidence that they’re a better team than the Longhorns.

Baylor on the other hand moved up one spot in the power rankings. As things stand, the Bears’ only loss on the season came to the No. 2 team in our Big 12 power rankings, Oklahoma State. Similarly, we’re not punishing Texas for its loss to our No. 1 team in the power rankings.

TCU gets a bump for winning on the road in Lubbock, which is a tough place to play at night.

Though we’re just a few games into the Big 12 schedule, a couple of things have become clear.

Kansas and West Virginia are the two worst teams in the conference. Neither can sustain consistent offense, and Kansas can’t stop anybody.

Texas Tech could join them if it doesn’t find an answer defensively.

Teams one through seven, however, will provide intrigue in Big 12 play this year. The conference looks to have a ton of depth in the top seven this week. It will be fascinating to see how they match up as the season goes along.

Kansas Jayhawks: 1-4

Last Week: 10

This week: Bye Week

Why the Ranking?

The Kansas Jayhawks had a bye week this week after getting throttled by Iowa State. Lance Leipold’s team has looked improved, but the Jayhawks simply aren’t good enough to compete in the Big 12. It’s going to be a long road for Kansas. On the bright side, basketball’s right around the corner. So at least they’ve that going for them.

Up Next: vs. Texas Tech

West Virginia Mountaineers: 2-4

Last Week: 9

This week: Lost 45-20 to Baylor

Why the Ranking?

The same could be said for West Virginia. Just two weeks after dropping a heartbreaker to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers are reeling after consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Baylor.

At 2-4, the bye week couldn’t come soon enough for the Mountaineers, who need to regroup for the rest of the Big 12 season and try to find something positive to take into 2022.

Up Next: Bye Week

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 4-2

Last Week: 7

This week: Lost to TCU 52-31

Why the Ranking?

The running game was the story of this one as the TCU Horned Frogs racked up 394 yards rushing and five touchdowns and Max Duggan only attempted 10 passes. Texas Tech didn’t have an answer for the Frogs’ ground attack that saw running backs Zach Evans and Kendre Miller combine for 328 rushing yards and average 11.3 yards per carry.

Up Next: at Kansas

Kansas State Wildcats: 3-2

Last Week: 6

This week: Bye Week

Why the Ranking?

Skylar Thompson gets another week to get healthy before he and the Kansas State Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones.

Up Next: vs. Iowa State

TCU Horned Frogs: 3-2

Last Week: 8

This week: Beat Texas Tech 52-31

Why the Ranking?

When your quarterback only has to throw 10 times and you score 52 points, you’ve hit on something. Texas Tech couldn’t stop the Horned Frogs running game on Saturday. Now TCU gets a date with the Oklahoma Sooners, who are coming off an emotional win in the Red River Showdown.

Up Next: at No. 3 Oklahoma

Iowa State Cyclones: 3-2

Last Week: 4

This week: Bye Week

Why the Ranking?

Iowa State went into the bye week coming off a thrashing of lowly Kansas. Now it gets a trip to Manhattan for a pivotal Big 12 matchup with Kansas State.

The winner stays in the Big 12 title race with slim hopes; the loser begins looking toward 2022.

Up Next: at Kansas State

Baylor Bears: 5-1

Last Week: 5

This week: Beat West Virginia 45-20

Why the Ranking?

That’s how a team bounces back from a disappointing loss. Baylor was up by as many as 32 points in the second half as it bounced back from a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State the week before.

Gerry Bohanon and Tyquan Thornton put on a show in the win. Now the Bears get an excellent test against future Big 12 member BYU this week.

Up Next: vs. No. 20 BYU

Texas Longhorns: 4-2

Last Week: 3

This week: Lost to Oklahoma 55-48

Why the Ranking?

Of all the losses Texas has sustained at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners, this one has to be the most devastating. The Longhorns had the Sooners on the ropes, leading by 18 points at halftime. In the second half, they were outscored 35-10.

Texas didn’t have an answer for Kennedy Brooks, Caleb Williams and Marvin Mims in the second half, and the Sooners went on to win their third straight Red River Showdown and fourth straight overall against the Longhorns.

Now Texas has a tough matchup with a pretty good Oklahoma State team coming up. Drop that one, and the Longhorns will have two Big 12 losses and be behind the eight-ball for the conference championship game.

Up Next: vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State

No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0

Last Week: 2

This week: Bye Week

Why the Ranking?

Oklahoma State has an opportunity to assert itself as the second-best team in the conference and knock Texas out of Big 12 contention next Saturday. It will be a tough road contest given the Cowboys will travel to Austin to face a Texas team that will not have much time to process what went wrong on Saturday against the Sooners.

Up Next: at Texas

No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners: 6-0

Last Week: 1

This week: Beat Texas 55-48

Why the Ranking?

It was a game for the ages as the Oklahoma Sooners rallied from as many as 21 points down and potentially handed the keys to the offense over to the true freshman Caleb Williams.

The defense has work to do after giving up a lot of points to the Longhorns. TCU provides another substantial test this weekend after hanging 52 points on Texas Tech.

For the Oklahoma Sooners to slow the Horned Frogs offense, they’ll need to shore up their run defense ahead.

Up Next: vs. TCU

