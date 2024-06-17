‘We move on’ – Hojlund claims Denmark deserved to beat Slovenia

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund failed to have an impact in Sunday’s game between Denmark and Slovenia.

Fellow United star Christian Eriksen opened the scoring with a beautifully constructed goal.

However, Denmark were pegged back after the break and their initial game at Euro 2024 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hojlund felt his team deserved to win the match, explaining how a positive performance was spoiled by failure to clinch three points.

The striker wrote the following message for his Instagram followers: “Hearing the national anthem for the first time, seeing Christian score: this game should’ve been rewarded with a win. We move on can’t focus on the past!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasmus Winther Højlund (@rasmus.hoejlund)

Hojlund worked like an ox and created plenty of space for his team-mates, but he needs to become a greater presence up front to score more goals.

It will be a tough ask for Denmark to win their next game when they take on England. Despite their poor display in last night’s 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions are among the favourites to go all the way in Germany this summer.

