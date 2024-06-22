'A move that I didn't want to pass by'

[Getty Images]

New Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has said he "wanted to take the opportunity" of a move to Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old England youth international has signed a three-year contract with the Blues.

"Everton is an amazing club, a big club, and I'm just really happy to join and I can't wait to get started," said Iroegbunam after his transfer from Aston Villa was confirmed.

"It was a move that I didn't want to pass by."

Everton manager Sean Dyche added: "He is a young player who is still learning and developing, but clearly has a lot of the qualities we want in that area of the pitch."