Move to Big 12 benefits UCF as it wraps up stellar 2024 recruiting class

During the past several weeks, UCF coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have been burning up the miles on the recruiting trails.

With only a few days until the early signing period Wednesday, the Knights hope to put the finishing touches on what should be their best recruiting class in program history.

It is ranked No. 27 in the latest composite rankings by 247Sports. Most of the 18 verbal commitments are from Florida (11).

“He’s done very well in recruiting the state and then staying regional to fill up the whole recruiting class basically,” Adam Gorney, national recruiting director of Rivals and Yahoo Sports, said about Malzahn. “You don’t need to leave the state of Florida to have an elite recruiting class.

“They’ve gone after guys that could have easily gone to bigger name schools in bigger conferences and [have] gotten them to stay home.”

Receivers Ric’Darious Farmer (Melbourne), Kason Stokes (Seffner) and Jordyn Bridgewater (Winter Garden), cornerbacks Jaylen Heyward (Rockledge), Jashad Presley (Orlando) and Chasen Johnson (Sanford), running back Stacy Gage (Fort Lauderdale) and quarterback Riley Trujillo (Jacksonville) are among a few players from the Sunshine State.

“I love what Gus has done in trying to recruit the 407 [area code] and the I-4 corridor,” added Andrew Ivins, scouting director at 247Sports. “I thought the program got away from that under Josh Heupel. They want to get the best players out of the top programs yearly, whether Seminole High School, Apopka High School or Osceola.”

There is plenty UCF can offer recruits, including a good environment and a chance to get on the field and play early. It’s enough to entice recruits to stay closer to home.

That has worked well for the Knights, who signed local blue-chip prospects in defensive tackle John Walker (Osceola) and defensive backs Ja’Cari Henderson and Demari Henderson from Seminole last year. All three have contributed to UCF’s success in its first Big 12 season.

“It helps that a guy like John Walker, the highest-ranked recruit in a while for UCF, goes and makes plays as a freshman,” said Ivins. “It becomes easier for them to point to him in the locker room and say, ‘You can come here and we’re going to take care of you off the field.’”

While UCF’s first season in the Big 12 might not have gone as expected, the transition to a Power Five conference hasn’t gone unnoticed by recruits.

“When you’re moving up from a Group of Five to a Power Five conference, that’s absolutely going to help recruiting,” said Gorney.

According to the latest NCAA figures, the Knights played to sold-out crowds throughout the season, including at home, where UCF averaged 44,015 fans or 99.57% capacity. Three conference games (Kansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State) averaged more than 1.6 million television viewers, per SportsMediaWatch.com.

It’s all paid off on the recruiting trail, where UCF’s recruiting class is ranked second among the Big 12 schools behind Texas Tech (No. 22). The rest of the league: TCU (31), Cincinnati (44), Kansas (47), Arizona State (50), Arizona (51), West Virginia (52), Colorado (53), Iowa State (55), Oklahoma State (56), Utah (60), Kansas State (62), BYU (64), Baylor (67) and Houston (113).

But it’s not just at the high school level where UCF has succeeded.

Since its introduction in 2018, the NCAA transfer portal has impacted recruiting.

The marketplace has been flooded with thousands of players who’ve chosen to leave schools with hopes of finding a better — and in some cases more profitable — place to continue their college careers.

The introduction of name, image and likeness legislation has helped athletes capitalize financially.

For programs such as UCF, The Kingdom collective has become an essential piece of the recruiting puzzle.

“We need The Kingdom,” said Malzahn. “We need our fan base to embrace that, which’ll be important moving forward in recruiting. That’s the new age of college football, and you must have the resources and money to compete. [Being in] the Big 12 helps us, but more than anything is to be able to compete financially.”

Added Ivins: “They’ve got a huge alumni base and that NIL collective is only growing.”

More and more coaches are leaning on the transfer market to fill immediate needs. That, in turn, has left fewer scholarships for high school recruits.

“You’re finding that a lot of high school recruits that are sort of fringe Power Five guys are making commitments and not playing games,” said Gorney. “They don’t want to get pushed out [of a class]. They’re concerned that schools could go to the portal and take them out.”

UCF has 20 total commitments for 2024 with 18 high school recruits and two transfers. The previous class featured 15 high school signees and 17 transfers. In 2022, that class contained 27 signees (14 high school, 13 transfers).

Since Malzahn arrived in 2021, the Knights have added 42 players via transfer. Many of these have paid big dividends, including starters such as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, running back RJ Harvey, receivers Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson and defensive tackle Ricky Barber.

“Our team has done a great job and our recruiting staff has stayed up late at night making [highlight] cut-ups as somebody goes in [the portal],” said Malzahn. “You watch them and then reach out to players and go from there.”

The Knights will be in the market to bolster the offensive line, linebacker and secondary, and possibly a quarterback.

Bud Elliott, senior writer at CBS Sports, believes that while there are a lot of impact players in UCF’s 2024 class, quarterback is a position of need.

“They were in it for [Coastal Carolina’s] Grayson McCall, who ended up at N.C. State, and we’ve seen a lot of buzz about the potential for [Toledo’s] Dequan Finn.

“If UCF hits on a quarterback, I do think being a Power Five team in the state of Florida with the recruiters they have on that staff and they have a leg up NIL-wise on some of the other programs in the Big 12, they have a shot at being one of the premier teams in that league.”

