"The Mouth of the South" praises Bash in Beckley

Hopefully there will be enough room for all the legends who are scheduled to be in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The time for The Bash in Beckley IV has finally arrived. The annual extravaganza that more than once has been referred to as “West Virginia’s WrestleMania” will be held Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The day will get started at 4 p.m. with a three-hour meet and greet with some of the industry’s top legends signing autographs and having their pictures taken with fans.

One of those legends is “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, who arrived in town Friday afternoon.

“It’s great being back in this area, because this is really the heartbeat of America,” Hart said. “Dusty Rhodes did an interview many years ago that says, ‘The Heartbeat of America.’ When I flew in up in Charleston and they drove me down here to Beckley. I’m looking out the window and I see the mountains, I see the woods, I see all the trees. I see where the coal mines used to be.

“The people here are the real deal. They’ve been so kind to us. They obviously have supported wrestling. And you can tell just by looking at the (Bash in Beckley) card, some of the great names on here.:

Hart will be among the many names of the past — and even present — who provided the soundtrack to wrestling fans’ younger selves. Current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson (along with his son Brock, one half of the new AML Tag Team Champions), Devon Dudley, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Chavo Guerrero, Henry O. Godwinn (Monroe County resident Mark Canterbury), the Rock ’n’ Roll Express and referee Earl Hebner will be there, along with ECW icons such as “The Franchise” Shane Douglas, “The Queen of Extreme” Francine, The Sandman, Sabu and Bill Alfonso.

All Star Wrestling owner Gary Damron kept the surprises coming until the eleventh hour. On Thursday he announced that former WWE and AEW star Matt Hardy, currently with TNA Wrestling, has joined the lineup, bringing wife Reby and their son Gothic Baby.

Kevin Kelly, the former WWE and AEW announcer, will be the special emcee for the event.

Then, of course, there is the wrestling. And there will be lots of it, starting at 7 p.m.

The annual Dwayne Richardson Memorial Battle Royal will be held in honor of the former Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player who was tragically killed in 2021.

Other matches will be:

l Mika will defend her ASW Women’s Championship against Reese Ramone;

l Huffmanly will team up with Casey King to face Scotty Anderson and ASW Boone County Champion Noah Ray;

l In a mixed tag match, the husband-and-wife duo of Angelina Love and Psycho Boy Fodder will go up against the Neon Blondes;

l For the ASW Tag Team Championship, DDTrash — managed by Damron — will defend against the Franchise Players, Shane Douglas and Brian Myers, who will have Francine in their corner. The special referee will be Bill Alfonso;

l John Skylar will battle Super Oprah;

l Brock Anderson, with his dad Arn Anderson in his corner, will face Richard Holliday;

l Beckley native Chance Rizer will team with Mason Myles to face Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson — the legendary Rock ’n’ Roll Express. Morton and Gibson will be managed by Jimmy Hart.

l and in the main event, Wyoming County’s own Heath will put the ASW Heavyweight Championship on the line in a fatal four way match. Trying to win the title will be Aaron West, Jason “The Gift” Kincaid and Chance Prophet. ASW Commissioner Josh Brown announced Tuesday that the match will be no-countout, no-disqualification, no holds barred.

“There’s something here for everybody,” said Hart, a WWE Hall of Famer. “And what’s so good, everything’s up close and personal. … My friend Gary and my friend Dustin (Dent) called about coming through here and coming down, it’s such a great time here already.

“The crowd’s going to be so great tomorrow, and all of them are wrestling fans.”

Tickets are available at the door or at www.beckleyconventioncenter.com.