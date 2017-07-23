Moustakas homers twice as Royals beat White Sox 7-2

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio (38) celebrates his solo home run with Eric Hosmer (35) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 22, 2017. The Royals defeated the White Sox 7-2. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Mike Moustakas homered twice, and Salvador Perez, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep to lead the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 7-2 Saturday night, extending Chicago's longest losing streak in two years to eight games.

Melky Cabrera had his second four-hit game in a week and gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead with a home run in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth.

In a game that began with a 99-degree temperature and 112 heat index, Mike Pelfrey took a two-hitter into the sixth but put leadoff man Lorenzo Cain on with his sixth walk. David Holmberg (1-3) relieved, retired Eric Hosmer on a flyout, then gave up three homers in an eight-pitch span.

Perez's two-run homer tied the score, Moustakas homered two pitches later, Alcides Escobar grounded out and Moss homered for a 4-2 lead, a drive that would have gone 436 feet unimpeded. Whit Merrifield added an RBI single off Juan Minaya.

Bonifacio homered in the seventh, and Moustakas hit his 28th this season leading off the eighth against Brad Goldberg. Kansas City's five homers matched a season high.

Chicago, an AL-worst 38-56, had not lost eight in a row since June 12-19, 2015.

Scott Alexander (2-3) relieved Jason Vargas with two on and no outs in the sixth and got three straight outs. Vargas allowed two runs and seven hits.

Pelfrey is 0-2 in his last six starts.

ROYALS MOVES

RHP Jakob Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha by the Royals, who optioned OF Billy Burns to their Pacific Coast League affiliate. Junis gave the Royals a nine-man bullpen after Kansas City relievers worked 10 innings the previous two nights.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Jeff Petricka (right elbow strain) pitched a scoreless inning Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte in his first injury rehabilitation appearance. He threw five of eighth pitches for strikes. . OF Leury Garcia, who went on the DL June 26 with sprained finger on his left hand, is working out at the White Sox complex in Glendale, Arizona. ''It's just going a little slower than we might have wanted it to, but he's getting better,'' White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland is slated to pitch Sunday after going 1-6 with an 8.44 ERA in his past nine starts, allowing 14 home runs in 42 2/3 innings.

Royals: LHP Travis Wood is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA in his first two starts, allowing a .762 slugging percentage.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball