Moussa Sissoko still believes Tottenham can finish in Premier League top four

Moussa Sissoko thinks Tottenham Hotspur can still finish in a top-four position, but recent history suggests there is little hope of improving their lowly league position.

Football folklore dictates that the second international break of the season is a realistic time to assess where teams might finish, and it does not look good for Spurs, who were somewhat fortunate to escape with a 1-1 scoreline against Sheffield United – their fifth draw in 12 Premier League games.

This time last year, Tottenham had not drawn in the league and lost three, only one more than at this stage this season. But their nine victories, compared with three this season, meant they were in the top four. A year ago Manchester City were top, Liverpool second, Chelsea third and Spurs above Arsenal in fourth – and that was where those five clubs ended the season.

City, Liverpool and Chelsea are still up there, but Spurs have been supplanted by Leicester, and the way all four are playing suggests they could be England’s Champions League representatives next season. So perhaps Sissoko spoke in hope more than expectation when he was asked if qualifying for the Champions League was now out of reach. “Of course we are far, far behind the top four, but the season is long and we can still win a lot of games,” said the midfielder. “It will not be easy but we know we have the qualities to do it. When we come back [after the international break] we will try to catch the teams in front of us and see where we are at the end of the season.”

There is little evidence, however, to suggest this a temporary blip. The pattern of poor form in the league has been established since the second half of last season, when Tottenham won only three of their final 12 league games.

Their temporary move to Wembley for most of the previous two seasons had affected home form, after an unbeaten final season at White Hart Lane, and Sissoko acknowledges Spurs need to be more commanding at their new stadium.

“We have to make our home a fortress. Normally we have to take most of the points at home against every team, but we have a bit of a problem with that. It is a shame for us because the fans are pushing us along with their support, but at the end we don’t win.”

On Saturday it was the visitors who deserved victory. Chris Wilder’s side had more chances and hit the woodwork. A rare defensive mistake by Enda Stevens allowed Son Heung-min to put Spurs ahead but George Baldock equalised with a cross from the right that flew in.

Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham manager, hinted that time may not be on his side as he tries to reboot a team in need of refreshing, although Giovanni Lo Celso impressed on his full league debut.

“We are building a team during the season in the Champions League and the toughest league in the world. And that is dangerous because this type of situation can happen, when you expect better results but don’t get them.

“We will see if we have time to build what we want.”