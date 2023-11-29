How Moussa Cisse's waiver news made a good night for Ole Miss basketball even better

OXFORD — The Ole Miss basketball program secured two significant wins on Tuesday.

First, just before the Rebels took the court for their game against NC State, they learned that one of the centerpieces of their offseason transfer class had been cleared to play by the NCAA.

After sitting out the first part of the season awaiting an eligibility waiver from the NCAA, center Moussa Cisse warmed up with the Rebels and found a seat on the bench for the first time. He dressed out, but he did not play.

"I literally knew right before the game," Beard said postgame. "So probably not prepared right now to say everything that we feel about that...Obviously, happy for Moussa."

Next, buoyed by the good news, the Rebels proceeded to dominate the Wolfpack, 72-52. That point total is the third-lowest produced by Kevin Keatts' team since the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

But, with an eye toward the rest of the season, the most impactful of the two Ole Miss victories Tuesday was Cisse's waiver.

The 7-foot transfer from Oklahoma State was the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year two seasons ago, and earned a place on the conference's all-defensive team again last season. He's averaged 1.8 blocks per game over the course of his three-year career. Last season, he posted 6.8 points and 8 rebounds per game as well. Before moving to Oklahoma State, Cisse played at Memphis. Because he is a two-time transfer, Cisse required a waiver to be eligible to play.

The Rebels (6-0) have leaned primarily on 7-foot-5 Western Kentucky transfer Jamarion Sharp in the middle. Now, they have two of the premier shot blockers in college basketball on the same roster. They blocked nine shots against the Wolfpack.

"He's actually been an unbelievable leader," Beard said when asked about Cisse's impact. "He stopped practice the other day and brought the guys in. He's been vocal on the bench.

"I think with some adversity, he did a great job staying intact...He's a competitor. He's a smart guy. He's a really good basketball player. He'll make our team better."

Georgetown transfer Brandon Murray, who has also been awaiting an NCAA decision on his eligibility waiver, still has not received a decision, Beard said.

The Rebels will host Memphis (5-1) on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN2).

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

