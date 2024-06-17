Mourinho wants to sign 2 Juventus players at Fenerbahce – report

Tuttosport newspaper reports José Mourinho has set his sights on two Juventus players for this summer: Dean Huijsen and Filip Kostic.

Mourinho has recently said that he’s not willing to buy any Roma player at his new club, Fenerbahce, but according to Tuttosport newspaper, the Special One is indeed interested in two Juventus footballers: Kostic and Huijsen.

To be fair, Huijsen spent the last six months in the capital and joined the Giallorossi on loan from Juventus in January, mostly thanks to the Portuguese coach, who convinced him to snub Frosinone and move to the Stadio Olimpico instead.

Mourinho would love to reunite with the U21 Spain international in Turkey, but Juventus’ asking price is around €30m, and Huijsen could even be included in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Teun Koopmeiners.

According to the report, another player Mourinho is interested in is Kostic.

The Serbia international suffered an injury on Sunday during Serbia’s EURO 2024 debut against England, and Juventus may be willing to listen to offers for the experienced winger this summer.

However, it remains to be seen how long Kostic will be out of action, given that he may have sustained a ligament injury against England last night.