Mourinho wants the Manchester United board to back him over Pogba feud

Pogba and Mourinho are definitely not bezzies

Jose Mourinho isn’t exactly a stranger to player bust-ups but this time he wants the backing of the Manchester United board in his feud with Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese manager is expecting the Old Trafford hierarchy to back him the way they used to stand with Sir Alex Ferguson in his battles with player power back in the day, according to The Sun.

His very public falling out with record signing Pogba took another ugly twist on Wednesday as footage from training at Carrington showed the pair starting the day with a very frosty exchange.

According to reports, Mourinho can be heard saying “get out” to a confused looking Frenchman and it appears it was all down to an Instagram post.

The Man United boss was livid that Pogba, who was dropped for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game with Championship side Derby, uploaded a photo of him laughing with team-mate Andreas Pereira in the stands.

The post emerged at 10.28pm, minutes after Frank Lampard’s Rams had dumped United out of the cup at the third round on penalties.

But Old Trafford’s surprisingly poor wi-fi connection has been to blame, with Pogba explaining to Mourinho the photo was actually taken at half-time, when United were leading their visitors 1-0. They went on to draw 2-2 and lose on spot-kicks.

Pogba watches United lose to Derby at Old Trafford on Tuesday

It’s the latest in a long list of clashes between the pair this season, with Mourinho claiming this week he will never give Pogba the captain’s armband again despite saying he has “no problem” with the midfielder.

“The only truth is that I made the decision for him not to be second captain any more but there is no fallout, no problem,” Mourinho said.

“I am the manager I can make these decisions.”

Speaking on Sky Sports he added: “No fallout at all, no problem at all, just a decision that I don’t have to explain.”





It followed comments made by Pogba after last weekend’s disappointing home draw against Wolves where he moaned about his side’s defensive tactics.

He said he wanted United to “attack, attack, attack.

He added: “We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack. When we play like [that] it’s easier for us.”

Tune in next week to see the latest twist in the Pogba-Mourinho soap opera.