Mourinho on third hotel change: If it's not better I walk!

Man Utd Jose Mourinho has joked that despite moving to a hotel 'metres away' from Old Trafford that he will still walk to the stadium if traffic is bad.

Man Utd have been held up by traffic on numerous occasions this campaign, firstly arriving late for their Champions League clash with Valencia, for which the club was fined €15,000 by UEFA.

Having swapped long-time digs The Lowry in the wake of that, the Hilton Gardens made little difference, with the Portuguese boss admitting before another continental clash, this time with Juventus, that he had walked half a mile through fans to reach the stadium in time.

Switching hotels yet again for the visit of Young Boys on Tuesday, the 55-year-old is hoping to avoid a hat-trick of delays.

“We decided to change hotel," Mourinho told the press. "We are not coming from the city centre. We are staying at a hotel a few metres away.

"Information is things much better than last time. If it is not better I walk!”

Turning to more serious matters, the United boss issued an update on the state of player injuries ahead of Tuesday's European action - and it's not good news for Victor Lindelof, who sustained a muscle injury while on international duty with Sweden but played through the pain in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The centre-back has been a regular starter for United this term, named in Mourinho's starting line-up for 11 Premier League matches and three Champions League games.

But the Portuguese will need to find an alternative for the 24-year-old as he is set to miss Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Young Boys and could be unavailable for a number of weeks.

"He will be out for quite a while," Mourinho told a news conference on Monday.

"An injury - a proper injury - that will keep him out for a while.

Story Continues

"If we have him for the Christmas period, when we need as many as possible, it will be good."

United are also without Argentina international Marcos Rojo for the visit of Young Boys.

"We have [Eric] Bailly and [Phil] Jones," Mourinho said.

"Marcos Rojo has some little injury, and Victor an injury, a proper injury.

"So Jones, Smalling and Bailly are the three we have."