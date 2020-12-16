Mourinho: Spurs loss to Liverpool ‘very unfair result’; Critical of Klopp, Pep

Jose Mourinho was riled up as he faced television cameras following Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Spurs dipped three points below the reigning champions with the loss, one that Mourinho believes his men deserved to win.

Mourinho and counterpart Jurgen Klopp had a discussion right after the game, the latter walking away with a pat on the former’s back.

Tottenham’s manager lifted the lid on that conversation after the game.

“I told him the best team didn’t win,” Mourinho said. “He disagreed.”

Mourinho went on to wonder what would happen to him if he behaved wildly on the touch line like Klopp did in the draw at Anfield.

“If I behaved the same way like he does on the touchline, I have no chance to stay there,” Mourinho said.

When the interviewer said Klopp was animated, he then pulled Pep Guardiola into the conversation by referencing the Man City man trying to take the fourth official’s board in a Tuesday draw with West Brom.

“That’s animated? I’ll take the time from the fourth official’s hands and let’s see what happens to me. I’m saying I’m different and that’s that.”

Mourinho was very upset that Steven Bergwijn couldn’t convert one of two breaks down the left side.

He praised his men for their execution of his plan despite the loss.

“So close of winning, not so close of the draw but we missed the chances,” Mourinho said. “We had the chances. We had the game in control. A draw would be a bad result in relation to the performance so you can imagine how we feel in defeat. Very good performance, of course with some mistakes, and a very, very unfair result.”

Asked what he learned from the Spurs and their title mettle, here’s what Mourinho said.

“My team told me that I am right when I say from the beginning of the season that you go to win every match. Tonight we played against the champions in their stadium. We came to win. The chances of Steven Bergwijn were good. The team was organized and brilliant. Yesterday I was telling them how many days of work they’ve had with Jurgen and how many my boys have with me and today it didn’t look like a team that was European champion and world champion was that different than us.”

Mourinho: Spurs loss to Liverpool ‘very unfair result’; Critical of Klopp, Pep originally appeared on NBCSports.com