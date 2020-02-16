Mourinho: Spurs had “so many chances to score” before stoppage time

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur is eyeing the top four, but knows that a host of teams will feel the Champions League is within reach due to Man City’s ban.

Fifth place can be the ticket now, where Spurs currently reside following a thrilling 3-2 defeat of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Mourinho said earlier in the week that Spurs could smell the UCL places. He was asked whether that sense was intensified by the win.

“Not just for us,” Mourinho said after the game. “A window opens for many teams. What seemed far, now the fifth place is not far. Arsenal, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves… everyone will feel they have the chance.”

As for the game itself, Mourinho was disappointed Spurs didn’t have the match settled well before Heung-Min Son‘s stoppage-time winner.

The manager said his attackers looked as good as it has since he’s been there, aside from the end product.

He also credited Son and Lucas Moura for their industry before noting that Spurs are only as good as the fuel tanks on those two (even if new boy Steven Bergwijn was again phenomenal on Sunday).

“A team without Harry is finding obviously difficulties, the difficulties are the nature of the Premier League, but in the middle of the difficulties we are finding a different way to play football. We are finding a different way to create opportunities and to score enough goals to put ourselves in a position to fight for a good position in the table.”

Spurs are a point back of fourth-place Chelsea, which hosts Manchester United on Monday.