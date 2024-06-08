Mourinho slams Italy at EURO 2024, Roma and Tottenham ‘did not play to win’

Mourinho slams Italy at EURO 2024, Roma and Tottenham ‘did not play to win’

Jose Mourinho continues to bitterly criticise his former home, insisting Roma and Tottenham ‘did not play to win’ and Italy ‘don’t have a very talented squad’ for EURO 2024.

The coach was sacked by the Giallorossi in mid-January, having won the Conference League and reached the Europa League Final, but failed to qualify for the Champions League.

He has now taken on a new job at Fenerbahce and used his past experiences to set the scene for this different role.

“What made me accept the Fenerbahce job was that I missed playing to win, training to win,” Mourinho told RTP.

“At Roma, I didn’t play to win. You always have to say that you play to win, but it’s not true. It wasn’t true and nothing changed after I left to the end of the championship.

“What we achieved in Europe was a little bit outside the norm, but on a national level, we were unable to compete. Fenerbahce will have its difficulties in Europe, but nationally it is historically between Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Galatasaray and sometimes Trabzonspor.

“I am motivated by challenging to win a league title and I missed that at Roma, I missed it at Tottenham, and I miss playing to win.”

That is not entirely true, as Roma were in ninth place in Serie A when Mourinho was sacked and eventually finished sixth, earning qualification to the Europa League.

Mourinho blasts Italy odds at EURO 2024

Mourinho also lashed out at Italy on an international level ahead of the EURO 2024 tournament, where the Azzurri are the reigning Champions of Europe.

The Special One was asked if he believed Italy could retain their title in Germany this summer and had not the slightest doubt.

“I don’t believe it, no. They don’t have a very talented squad and I don’t believe they will win again.”

Who are Mourinho’s favourites to win the European Championship this time around?

“I think practically everyone sees it the same way, it’s Portugal, England, France, then further back Germany and Spain.”