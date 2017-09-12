Mourinho rues “Playstation Football” in Manchester United win

Jose Mourinho issued a stiff warning to his Manchester United Red Devils following a 3-0 win over Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

“I didn’t like it, the players relaxed too much,” Mourinho said.

United cruised to the win with a dominant performance for most of the match, though David De Gea had some late work to do on a rainy night at Old Trafford.

And whether it was complacency with the lead or misery in the weather, Mourinho wasn’t pleased with the late showing. From the BBC:

“After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions. We could have put ourselves in trouble. “We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don’t like it, flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don’t know if goal difference will play a part. We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations.”

He wasn’t completely miserable following the win, praising the work of Marouane Fellaini as one of his “most important” players after a goal and an assist from the Belgian. He also said injured Paul Pogba will definitely miss Sunday’s Premier League match versus Everton.

