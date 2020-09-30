Mourinho v Lampard was the sideline spat we didn’t know we needed.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ].

There was something a little bit wrong about seeing Mourinho and his former midfield maestro going at it on the sidelines, but that’s football and that’s the ferocity of a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea.

It was very amusing, but what was said? Mourinho told reporters what happened following Tottenham’s 5-4 win on penalty kicks to send them to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

“With Frank, the most important thing is my feelings towards him rather than any words we exchanged… He always gave me everything he had as a player and I never forget that,” Mourinho said. “My feelings towards him will always be feelings of how much I owe him for how much of an incredible player and friend he was. The only thing I was telling him, just an opinion of an old coach to a young talented coach, which was when the players need us, it is when they are losing. When they are winning we don’t need to be the protagonists of the touchline, we need to be there when they are losing.

“In the last match when they were losing 3-0 [against West Brom] I felt really sorry for him because he was sad and quiet in his chair. In terms of football, I can’t teach him anything. He knows football, it is just an opinion, stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning.”





So, there you have it.

Mourinho is basically telling Lampard to calm down and be humble. That’s right. Humble. Mourinho. Hmm.

Mourinho v Lampard didn’t rumble on for the entire game and afterwards thing seem to be sorted out between the two, but it is interesting to see Mourinho playing the role of a wise old head laying down the law on how younger managers should behave on the sidelines.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Mourinho reveals what he said to Lampard during spat originally appeared on NBCSports.com