Mourinho names Real Madrid rising star as the ‘best young player in the world’

It has only been three days since the European Championships kicked off in Germany, and it is safe to say that Real Madrid’s representatives at the event have got off to a fabulous start.

Toni Kroos and Antonio Rudiger featured in the opening game of the tournament for Germany against Scotland and the midfielder recorded a stunning four key passes for his team on the night.

Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal locked horns on day 2, and it was the Spanish full-back who not only won the game with La Roja but even scored the team’s third goal in the game.

Day three saw Real Madrid’s success continue with Jude Bellingham who scored an emphatic header for England to get the better of Serbia.

Speaking to the media in a recent interview, former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho gave his two cents on several of the Merengues’ stars on international duty in Germany.

The Special One began by hailing Jude Bellingham whose goal against Serbia in England’s opening game of the Euros was all that separated the two sides.

“For me, Jude Bellingham is now the best young player in the world. Looking into the future and just imagining what he can become in a few years,” he told Phillipp Kessler (h/t The Madrid Zone) heaping praise on the Golden Boy.

Mourinho rates Jude Bellingham very highly. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mourinho then gave his views on Toni Kroos, with the Euros being the final tournament for the midfield legend before he hung his boots.

“I think Toni Kroos didn’t get enough credit for the player he is. For me, he is absolutely an amazing player.”

The Fenerbahçe manager then spoke with sadness about how the current European Championship marked the end of an era of players who the game will never forget.

“To watch Euros with sadness? Because I believe Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the last Euro for them. And I say sadness because players like them we don’t see many times.”

“In the case of Cristiano and Modric, football was nice to them and gave them the pride of being considered the best in the world in some moments,” he added.