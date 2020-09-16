Jose Mourinho on Gareth Bale was intriguing. He wasn’t too revealing, but what he did say was intriguing.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Bale, 31, has been linked with a loan move to his former club Tottenham from Real Madrid, as his agent says that is where the Welsh superstar would like to end up.

Speaking to the media for the first time since these reports surfaced, Mourinho was coy but did reveal that he pushed hard for Real Madrid to sign him before he he was fired and Bale signed for Real soon after.

“I’m not going to comment on Gareth Bale – a Real Madrid player,” Mourinho said. “I don’t comment on players from other clubs. It’s not my job to have contact with agents, I don’t want to comment on that, especially on players at other clubs… I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and followed my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Bale, but it appears that Tottenham are the frontrunners and Dele Alli could go the other way as part of the deal.

Asked about subbing off Dele Alli at half time of Tottenham’s 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Sunday, and if the England international had a negative reaction, Mourinho had the following to say.

“The change was not the first time I’ve done that. In some cases right, in others it was proven wrong. In this case it didn’t work and the team wasn’t better in the second half. That’s my job to make decisions. There is no story,” Mourinho said.

So, no truth to those reports that Dele Alli was fuming, then.

Dele Alli heading to Real Madrid on loan for a season would be very interesting. In some ways his fluid style of attacking play, clever flicks and tricks and vision would suit La Liga and playing for Zinedine Zidane very well.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Mourinho on Gareth Bale to Tottenham; Dele Alli’s future originally appeared on NBCSports.com