Mourinho eyeing reunion with Manchester United defender

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Victor Lindelof from former club Manchester United this summer.

Mourinho has been named as the new head coach of Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe and is plotting a raid on his old side as he looks to sign a centre-back.

The 61-year-old was in charge of Manchester United when the club signed Lindelof from Benfica in 2017 and is hoping to agree a reunion with the Swedish centre-back this summer.

According to Sky Germany, Lindelof is free to leave Old Trafford after an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign in which he made just 14 league starts.

The 29-year-old has struggled for fitness and favour across the last two campaigns and will be allowed to depart after entering the final 12 months of his deal with the club.

Raphael Varane has already departed as a free agent and Lindelof’s exit would see United step up their search for defensive reinforcements.

Erik ten Hag’s team have had an opening bid in the region of £35m rejected for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and also hold an interest in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Lille teenager Leny Yoro, and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

