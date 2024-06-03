Mourinho dreaming of winning Turkish league with Fenerbahce

New coach of Turkish club Fenerbahce Jose Mourinho attends a press conference at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul (Yasin AKGUL)

Jose Mourinho said he was dreaming of winning the Turkish Super Lig with new club Fenerbahce but that he is making "no promises" during a press conference on Monday that was followed online by more than 80,000 people.

Mourinho was speaking from Fenerbahce's headquarters after he was appointed coach of the Istanbul-based club on Sunday.

"No promises. But is obvious that the main target, the main dream is to win the Turkish Super Lig," said the 61-year-old.

Last season, Fenerbahce missed out on the league title to arch-rivals Galatasaray by three points despite finishing on a total of 99 across the 38-game campaign.

The club's last league title dates back to 2014.

"But step-by-step we see, hopefully we are going to be in the new Champions League," added Mourinho, who will be tasked with guiding Fenerbahce through second round qualifying before the new, expanded version of European football's premier competition begins next season.

Mourinho boasts five European titles, including two Champions Leagues, across his managerial career with Inter Milan, Porto, Manchester United and Roma.

"Europe, when people look at me, people think I did six finals, I won five of them.

"People think immediately big, but I think we have to go step-by-step."

The Portuguese also confirmed the length of his contract at Fenerbahce, which will be for a duration of two years.

Mourinho announced his appointment at the Turkish club in a post on X on Saturday night from Wembley, where he was acting as a television pundit for the Champions League final.

"Good evening Fenerbahce fans, see you tomorrow at Kadikoy (the Istanbul suburb where the club is based) and let's start our journey together," the self-acclaimed 'Special One' wrote.

On Sunday, Mourinho was greeted at the airport by a crowd of Fenerbahce fans and later was presented at the club's stadium alongside club president Ali Koc and in front of the side's fans, decked out in Fenerbahce yellow and black.

Mourinho, who enjoyed major success at Chelsea and Real Madrid, less so at Manchester United and Tottenham, was dismissed by Serie A side Roma after two-and-a-half years in January with the club struggling in ninth place at the time.

