Mourinho confirms Fenerbahce move with unveiling set for Sunday

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, gives a pre-match interview before the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

José Mourinho has been confirmed as the new coach of top Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese manager made the announcement on Saturday in an eight-second video post on the club's official channel on X.

"Let's start our journey together," said the 61-year-old, who will be presented at Fenerbahce's stadium on Sunday. He was at the Champions League final in London on Saturday where the video appeared to be filmed. He even spoke a tiny bit of Turkish.

The Turkish runners-up did not initially provide any further details, such as the length of the contract.

The news agency DHA reported on Friday that the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur coach is being given a two-year deal.

Mourinho, a twice Champions League winner, most recently coached AS Roma and succeeds Ismail Kartal in Istanbul.

During his spell in Rome, he won the Conference League in 2022 and reached the Europa League final in 2023, losing to Sevilla.

However, after enduring a difficult start to the 2023-24 season, he was dismissed by the Italian club in January.

Mourinho is considered to be among the greatest managers in Europe. But he has been effectively sacked six times and his glory days look to be behind him as he heads to what is widely seen as a second-tier European league for the first time.

He had always said he would look to manage Portugal at the back end of his career, but the job is not available with Euro 2024 soon to get under way.