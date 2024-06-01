Mourinho confirms Fenerbahce move

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, gives a pre-match interview before the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

José Mourinho has been confirmed as the new coach of top Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese manager made the announcement on Saturday in an eight-second video post on the club's official channel on X.

"Let's start our journey together," said the 61-year-old, who will be presented at Fenerbahce's stadium on Sunday. He was at the Champions League final in London on Saturday.

The Turkish runners-up did not initially provide any further details, such as the length of the contract.

The news agency DHA reported on Friday that the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur coach is being given a two-year deal.

Mourinho, a twice Champions League winner, most recently coached AS Roma and succeeds Ismail Kartal in Istanbul.