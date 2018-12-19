Mourinho breaks his silence after Man United exit

Jose Mourinho has spoken about being fired by Manchester United.

Walking up the street with a bag of shopping in one hand, a baseball cap on and looking like a man who had just had the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders, Mourinho was approached in London Wednesday.

Spotted by a camera crew from Sky Sports, and other outlets, outside of his west London home just 24 hours after being fired by United, he stopped for a chat after initially brushing reporters off.

“I don’t change. What I did when I left Chelsea, for example, is the same as I am going to do now. I keep the good things and I do not speak about anything that happened in the club,” Mourinho said. “We could speak about so many good things. We could speak about not as good. But that is not me. It is finished. Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United.”

He went on to state that he plans to go about his daily business as usual, and he hoped the media could respect that wish.

Once again he reinforced the fact that he would not be spilling the beans about who did what and how the final months played out at Old Trafford.

“Why should I now be sharing with you, or even with the supporters, any of my feelings? It is over. That is me,” Mourinho said. “That is the way I have always been and was always very critical of managers that leave clubs and they come out and they speak of details about what happened, who is to blame for this kind of situation. That is not me. I just want to finish. It happened yesterday. I like to say it is game over. I hope the media respect this way of myself to be, to react to this kind of situation. Until I get back to football I think I have the right to live my normal life, like I am going to do now. I go for my little shopping, I go for my little walk. That is what I want to do. Manchester United is the past.”

Mourinho later released a statement about his time at United, saying he was “immensely proud” to wear the badge of the club.

“I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived, and I believe all United supporters recognise this" – Jose Mourinho has released this statement following his exit from #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bkRXcoogNc — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 19, 2018





With United sitting 11 points off the top four of the Premier League and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, this was not the way Mourinho would have wanted things to end.

That said, reports state he was paid close to $20 million after United terminated his contract early and when all is said and done he won the Europa League, League Cup and reached an FA Cup final in his two-and-a-half years in charge. That’s not the worst record in the world.

It didn’t work out at United for many reasons, aside from Mourinho, but we all know that the manager is the one who pays the ultimate price.