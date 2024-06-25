Mourinho Aiming to Sabotage Lazio’s Plan to Sign Young Serie A Star

Jose Mourinho is reportedly working on overtaking Lazio in the race for Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic.

The 22-year-old has been developing his game in Friuli since joining the Zebrette in 2021. He has now cemented himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Serie A. In recent days, the Serbian has been heavily linked with a move to the Italian capital side.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani held a meeting with his Udinese counterpart Gianluca Nani to discuss a possible move for the Serbia international. However, Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) talks about two obstacles that could thwart the Biancocelesti’s attempts to land Samardzic.

Mourinho Looking to Sway Samardzic Away from Lazio

The first is represented by Mourinho who would like to lure the Udinese star to Fenerbahce. The Special One is familiar with Samardzic’s credentials having spent the last three seasons at Roma, before making the eyebrow-raising move to Istanbul.

The Turkish giants have reportedly put €14 million on the table in addition to bonuses. And unlike Lazio, they can also provide the player with the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

The source also talks about a second hurdle in the shape of the player’s father/agent Mladen Samardzic. The latter has a reputation for being a stubborn negotiator who always requests hefty commissions as displayed in his doomed negotiations with Inter last summer.